Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of deadly strike in Kabul

Afghanistan accused Pakistan of killing hundreds in an air strike on a Kabul health facility, raising fears that weeks-long hostilities could worsen. T

hough Islamabad dismissed the strike claim, it nonetheless vowed to continue targeting alleged terrorist groups it accuses Kabul of harboring. While the conflict has been overshadowed by the war in the Middle East, experts say hundreds have likely been killed, warning that an extended conflict could further worsen instability in Afghanistan.

The country’s economy is forecast to have contracted by around a quarter since the Taliban took over in 2021, while Western aid cuts have left millions struggling to get by.