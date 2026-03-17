Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of deadly strike in Kabul

Mar 17, 2026, 8:17am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The aftermath of the strike on Afghanistan.
Sayed Hassib/Reuters

Afghanistan accused Pakistan of killing hundreds in an air strike on a Kabul health facility, raising fears that weeks-long hostilities could worsen. T

hough Islamabad dismissed the strike claim, it nonetheless vowed to continue targeting alleged terrorist groups it accuses Kabul of harboring. While the conflict has been overshadowed by the war in the Middle East, experts say hundreds have likely been killed, warning that an extended conflict could further worsen instability in Afghanistan.

The country’s economy is forecast to have contracted by around a quarter since the Taliban took over in 2021, while Western aid cuts have left millions struggling to get by.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD