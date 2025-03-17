Tech leaders warn against ‘Manhattan Project’ race for AI superintelligence

Tech leaders are warning the US against pursuing a “Manhattan Project”-style push for AI systems with superhuman intelligence.

Congressional policymakers are considering an aggressive push to reach “superintelligence” ahead of rivals, modeled on the World War II dash to create an atomic bomb, according to a congressional commission proposal from Nov. 2024.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright also referred to the global AI race as the ”new Manhattan Project″ earlier this month.

But in a policy paper published last week, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and two AI industry bosses argued that countries should be wary of racing for superintelligent AI, just as they don’t seek monopolies over nuclear weapons, because the effort could trigger a preemptive strike from China, for example.

The US is currently in an AI standoff similar to the principle of mutually assured destruction, but the congressional commission’s plan “assumes that rivals will acquiesce to an enduring imbalance or omnicide,” the trio wrote.