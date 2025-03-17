Schumer, Jeffries try to mend ties after government funding debacle

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries spoke on Sunday for the first time since the government funding debacle that prompted a public clash between their respective chambers.

But as they try to unite around a plan to counter Republicans, there’s some lingering discontent. “There will be ongoing frustration until there’s a clear vision on working better together,” said Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio.

One form of resistance Democrats are trying out: holding town halls in more conservative districts over recess. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is headed to Bakersfield, Anaheim, and Norco to target vulnerable Republicans, while Sen. Rubin Gallego, D-Ariz., is planning town halls in two red districts and a border town. Some downplayed the divide between the two chambers.

AD

“This, too, shall pass,” said Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., who has an event scheduled with Schumer this week.