Private equity investment in African infrastructure fell in 2023

Alexander Onukwue
Mar 17, 2025, 8:27am EDT
africaAfrica
Smoke billows from Kriel and Matla power stations in South Africa.
Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo/Reuters
The News

Private equity investment in African infrastructure projects dropped to $1.4 billion in 2024 from $2.3 billion in 2023, a new report found.

The continent faces critical gaps in infrastructure — from power to digital connectivity — with an annual $100 billion financing hole for such projects, according to data from the Global Private Capital Association. But while this shortfall is holding back African businesses and consumers, “these structural shortcomings also create openings for private capital investors” to bypass legacy models and direct their money into more innovative technologies, GPCA said.

A chart showing private capital investment in African infrastructure.

Investment in infrastructure has accounted for 42% of private capital deployed in Africa since 2023, with funds going into sectors including renewable energy, telecoms, and transportation.

