OECD cuts global growth prospects, citing geopolitical uncertainty

Mizy Clifton
Mar 17, 2025, 6:49am EDT
People walk in silhouette near the World Trade Center site in New York City, US.
Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
The News

The OECD lowered its projections for global growth in 2025, citing trade barriers and increased geopolitical uncertainty.

The Paris-based intergovernmental organisation, which represents the world’s richest economies, cut its global GDP growth forecast for this year from 3.3% to 3.1% in an interim report published Monday.

“Significant changes have occurred in trade policies that if sustained would hit global growth and raise inflation,” the report warned, adding that higher government spending on defense could boost growth in the short term but potentially add to longer-term fiscal pressures.

A chart showing the OECD’s economic growth projections for 2025.

