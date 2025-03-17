Trump to meet with Putin Tuesday about ending war in Ukraine

Donald Trump said he plans to meet with Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

“A lot of work’s been done over the weekend,” Trump told reporters. The US president is hoping to secure Putin’s support for a 30-day ceasefire proposal accepted by Kyiv last week, as speculation mounts that Moscow is playing for time in an effort to seize more Ukrainian territory.

Asked about concessions, Trump said Ukrainian and Russian negotiators had discussed “dividing up certain assets,” namely land and power plants.

Russia’s deputy foreign minister made no reference to the ceasefire proposal in remarks Sunday, though said his country will seek ”ironclad guarantees″ of Ukraine’s exclusion from NATO membership in any future peace deal.

It came as Ukrainian troops told of a “catastrophic” withdrawal from Russia’s Kursk region after a lightning advance by Moscow, removing a potential bargaining chip for Kyiv as the ceasefire effort gains momentum.

Kyiv’s forces, which seized almost 500 square miles of Russian territory in a bold offensive last summer, are clinging to a narrow strip along the border, with one soldier telling the BBC of “panic and collapse” along the front.