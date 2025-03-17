China deepens stimulus push as house prices fall

Beijing unveiled plans to “vigorously boost consumption,” amid fears that the world’s second largest economy is entering a period of deflation. The announced measures focus on boosting incomes and stabilizing the country’s flagging housing sector.

The fresh stimulus push comes as the price of new homes has fallen by 4.8% year on year. Consumer prices have dropped for each of the past two years, with some forecasting the country could experience its worst deflationary cycle since the 1960s. One possible bright spot: Retail sales rose 4% in January and February of 2025 compared to last year.