Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters march in Rio de Janeiro

Thousands marched in Rio de Janeiro in support of former president Jair Bolsonaro after he was accused of leading a plot to topple the government following his election loss in 2022.

The former rightist leader and several alleged co-conspirators will go before the Supreme Court next week and could see his ban on running for office extended.

Despite a previous corruption conviction, Bolsonaro and his party remain popular across Brazil, in part thanks to a shaky economy that some blame on President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva: The rial’s value has plummeted in recent months, while inflation is at its highest level in more than a year. If the charges end Bolsonaro’s political career, his son could take the party’s mantle in next year’s election.