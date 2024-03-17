A new archive of modern American political history

The Cook Political Report, which has tracked the gritty day-to-day of politics for four decades, will put its entire archive online tomorrow, offering a remarkable and nonpartisan window into modern American political history.

Charlie Cook launched the publication in 1984 as a simply-printed tipsheet covering political campaigns, and it grew into a irregularly-mailed bound periodical before going digital in 2002. It’s now a solid digital business, with 8 employees and some 70,000 subscribers (face value for a year’s subscription is $350), owned and operated by Cook’s protégée Amy Walter and her wife, Kathryn Hamm.

The archive “tells a pretty good story about the evolution of our politics,” said Walter, a Sunday show regular who is also a political analyst for PBS NewsHour. “There’s nothing else out there like this.”

The archive offers a unique contemporaneous introduction to the figures who would go on to shape the United States, from Joe Biden to Mitch McConnell. (Of the latter, Cook wrote in 1979 that the Republican was a “tough fighter” who would nonetheless be tested by Kentucky’s “Democratic tilt.”)