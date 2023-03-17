Hunter Biden countersues laptop repair shop owner

The president's son Hunter Biden filed a counterclaim on Friday against the owner of the computer repair shop who said Biden dropped off his laptop years ago and never returned.

Data purported to be from that laptop, including emails and photos, later surfaced in the weeks before the 2020 election, turning into a years-long political firestorm. Congressional Republicans have pledged to investigate Biden.

In a counterclaim filed in Delaware District Court, Biden claims shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac invaded his privacy and didn't have the right to copy his data, according to court documents.