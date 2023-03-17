Feds investigating TikTok's owner over surveillance of Americans: Report

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, over allegations that it spied on American citizens, The New York Times reported Friday.

Citing three people familiar with the investigation, The Times reported that the investigation began late last year. An internal ByteDance investigation in December found that employees had improperly gotten their hands on data belonging to American TikTok users, including two journalists.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has begun demanding that ByteDance sell the app or face a ban in the U.S., citing privacy concerns with the Chinese-owned app, according to reports.

The Biden administration said last week that it supports a new bill in Congress that would let it ban foreign-owned tech products like TikTok.