US sends mixed messages over China summit

The US Treasury secretary on Monday walked back President Donald Trump’s remarks tying his upcoming China visit to the Iran conflict.

Scott Bessent said any delay in the high-stakes meeting between Trump and China’s leader would be because of “logistics” and not — as Trump suggested — linked to Beijing’s cooperation in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Beijing is keen to keep the visit on track, but Trump’s pressure tactic will likely backfire, analysts said. “Practices of coercion and arbitrary linkage are not conducive to constructive communication,” one said.

China views the US’ mixed messages as more evidence of Trump’s erratic approach damaging the US’ credibility, another said: “The best option for Beijing is to sit pretty rather than engage proactively.”