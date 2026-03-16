Trump-Xi meeting could be delayed over Iran war

US President Donald Trump said an upcoming summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing this month could be delayed because of the war in Iran.

His remarks came as US and Chinese officials continued talks in Paris centered on trade and tariffs: Though both sides hailed the “remarkably stable” discussions, Trump has said he retained the “absolute right” to ramp up duties; Beijing, meanwhile, urged Washington to correct its “erroneous” ways.

Now the US is asking that China help it unblock the Strait of Hormuz, expecting that Beijing will use its leverage over Tehran to help tame the soaring energy prices that are piling domestic pressure on Trump.