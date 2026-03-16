Trump lashes out at US allies over Iran

President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at US allies for rebuffing his calls to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, reflecting Washington’s strained relations with its closest partners.

Europe has largely resisted Trump’s efforts to build an international coalition against Iran, with Germany’s defense minister saying Monday, “This is not our war.” Japan, Italy, and Australia declined to send ships to the strait, while South Korea remained noncommittal.

Trump responded to the rejections with his trademark bravado and belligerence, saying, “We don’t need anybody,” while framing his requests as a “loyalty test of America’s allies,” The New York Times wrote.

A Politico poll showed that key US allies in the West now see Beijing as more dependable than Washington.