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Trump lashes out at US allies over Iran

Mar 16, 2026, 7:11pm EDT
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U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question from a reporter during an event to sign an executive order creating an anti‑fraud task force headed by U.S. Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at US allies for rebuffing his calls to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, reflecting Washington’s strained relations with its closest partners.

Europe has largely resisted Trump’s efforts to build an international coalition against Iran, with Germany’s defense minister saying Monday, “This is not our war.” Japan, Italy, and Australia declined to send ships to the strait, while South Korea remained noncommittal.

Trump responded to the rejections with his trademark bravado and belligerence, saying, “We don’t need anybody,” while framing his requests as a “loyalty test of America’s allies,” The New York Times wrote.

A Politico poll showed that key US allies in the West now see Beijing as more dependable than Washington.

Chart showing poll of Canadian, French, German, and UK respondents, asking whether it is better to depend on US or China
Tasneem Nashrulla
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