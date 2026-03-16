Trump hints at possible ‘deal’ with Cuba after regime change threats

President Donald Trump said the US could soon reach a “deal” with Cuba, where the White House has sought regime change.

Cuba’s economic situation has worsened significantly since Washington tightened its oil embargo, and Trump has vowed to take over Cuba, in a friendly manner or otherwise.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has vowed to cling to power, but acknowledged Friday that Havana was in talks with Washington, which he hoped would move the countries “away from confrontation.”

Details of any possible agreement were scant, but Trump suggested resolving the Cuba crisis may only come after the US operation in Iran. Meanwhile, the domestic challenges for Havana are compounding, with thousands staging rare protests over the weekend.