Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Trump hints at possible ‘deal’ with Cuba after regime change threats

Mar 16, 2026, 6:23am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A boy leading horses in Havana.
Norlys Perez/Reuters

President Donald Trump said the US could soon reach a “deal” with Cuba, where the White House has sought regime change.

Cuba’s economic situation has worsened significantly since Washington tightened its oil embargo, and Trump has vowed to take over Cuba, in a friendly manner or otherwise.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has vowed to cling to power, but acknowledged Friday that Havana was in talks with Washington, which he hoped would move the countries “away from confrontation.”

Details of any possible agreement were scant, but Trump suggested resolving the Cuba crisis may only come after the US operation in Iran. Meanwhile, the domestic challenges for Havana are compounding, with thousands staging rare protests over the weekend.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD