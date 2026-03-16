US eyes rebuilding relations with West African juntas

US President Donald Trump’s administration is pivoting toward military-led governments in West Africa, with a senior State Department official making the second trip to the Sahel in a month and Washington nearing an intelligence-sharing deal with Mali.

Nick Checker, head of the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs, met with officials in Burkina Faso and Niger — following his trip to Mali last month. The visits show intensifying diplomatic engagement with the members of the Alliance of Sahel States, a coalition of military-run governments that have largely shut out Western powers.

Efforts toward normalization with the juntas are “not an endorsement” of how they came to power, Checker told Semafor ahead of the trip’s announcement. He said the focus reflects “pragmatic cooperation” leaving room for a credible transition to democracy over time.

The State Department trip came as Reuters reported that the US is nearing an agreement with Mali that would restore American operations over the country’s airspace as Al Qaeda-aligned jihadists continue to seize Malian territory. Last month, the administration made a major overture to Bamako by lifting sanctions on Mali’s defense minister and other senior officials accused of ties to Russian mercenaries. The sanctions removal was met with criticism from Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, at the hearing for Frank Garcia’s nomination to become assistant secretary of State for African Affairs.

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The push reflects twin priorities to rebuild a counterterrorism footprint in a strategically important subregion where jihadist insurgencies have expanded for years, and to secure access to critical minerals.