Semafor World Economy Announces 30+ Global Partners; Griffin Catalyst Named Inaugural Title Partner for 2026 Annual Convening

Semafor World Economy’s partner cohort reflects a strategic decision by leading companies to invest in a forum powered by journalism dedicated to curating the richest insights, ideas, and diverse perspectives on the new world economy. These organizations are seeking substantive engagement in a setting that allows them to contribute to dialogue, elevate perspectives, and participate meaningfully in shaping the global economic agenda.

AD

As global leadership dynamics evolve, leaders are looking for spaces that combine independent journalism with serious, high-level convening. Semafor World Economy is built to meet that need.

Founding Partners for Semafor World Economy this year – the convening’s fourth edition – represent industries spanning finance, consulting, research, technology, automotive, consumer goods, and telecommunications.

“As disruption across AI, geopolitics, and trade reshapes the global economy, leaders in the public and private sectors need meaningful opportunities to engage with one another. The Semafor World Economy Summit provides a premier venue for this type of dialogue, helping leaders make decisions and chart their paths forward.” - Christoph Schweizer, CEO, Boston Consulting Group

AD

“AI isn’t just automating tasks. It’s reshaping what work looks like and who does it. Yet most board-level conversations are still focused on the wrong things, and the gap between what leadership thinks is happening and what’s actually happening on the ground is leaving companies optimizing for a world that no longer exists. Semafor World Economy is one of the few spaces where these kinds of candid discussions are welcome. I’m looking forward to sharing more about what that gap looks like and how to close it.” - Liz Centoni, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer, Cisco

“Gallup economists estimate $100 trillion of new economic energy will enter global markets between now and 2050. Gallup’s assignment is to figure out ‘who gets it.’ As a founding partner of Semafor World Economy, Gallup brings its unique global analytics on work and life to the conversation, this year and for 100 more.” - Jim Clifton, Chairman, Gallup

“The global economy is being reshaped by forces that no single company or country can navigate alone, from AI and the energy transition to trade realignment and the rise of new economic powers. What makes Semafor World Economy essential is that it brings the decision-makers together in the same forum to have important conversations that move things forward. Genesis is proud to be a founding partner and to be part of that dialogue. As we invest in the future of mobility, manufacturing, and technology across every major market in the world, forums like this remind us that the best decisions are made when we engage in meaningful dialogue.” - José Muñoz, President & CEO of Genesis

“AI, policy, capital, competition — these forces are reshaping every business we work with, and they move together. The leaders winning right now test their thinking against peers who understand how those forces connect. That’s what the World Economy Summit creates: space for those real conversations. Not speeches. The clarity that builds conviction to move fast and drive to the leading edge.” - Paul Griggs, PwC US Senior Partner & CEO

Founding Partners of Semafor World Economy also include Bank of America, Infosys, Mubadala Investment Company, Philip Morris International, and Verizon.

Additional Partners of Semafor World Economy include Business Roundtable, Coupang, CRH, Fermi America, FGS Global, Hilton, Indeed, KPMG LLP, LinkedIn, Lippincott, Rubrik, Salesforce, Schneider Electric, Stand Together, WeWork, West Health, and White & Case LLP.

For more information on Semafor World Economy, visit semaforworldeconomy.com