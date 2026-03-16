Semafor World Economy Announces 30+ Global Partners; Griffin Catalyst Named Inaugural Title Partner for 2026 Annual Convening

The News
Today, Semafor announced that more than 30 global organizations have joined as official partners of the Semafor World Economy 2026 Annual Convening, including Griffin Catalyst, the civic engagement initiative of Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, which will serve as the platform’s inaugural Title Partner.
The scale and caliber of these commitments underscore Semafor World Economy’s emergence as the definitive US-based gathering for global economic leadership, and the largest convening of global CEOs in America.
Taking place this April in Washington, DC, Semafor World Economy convenes chief executives, heads of state, policymakers, investors, and institutional leaders at a pivotal moment for the global economy. Amid geopolitical realignment, rapid technological change, and market volatility, the annual convening centers on rigorous reporting and candid dialogue about the decisions shaping global growth. It is a forum where news is made and leaders engage directly across sectors and borders.
Griffin Catalyst’s role as the inaugural Title Partner reflects a shared commitment to elevating independent journalism and fostering substantive dialogue at the highest levels of business and government around key issues shaping the global economy.
The View From Ken Griffin
“We are living in a moment of extraordinary change—from advances in generative AI to profound geopolitical shifts,” said Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel and founder of Griffin Catalyst. “Leaders across all fields must think rigorously about the impact of these forces, which carry far-reaching implications for corporate strategy and public policy alike. Successfully navigating this period is essential to our shared prosperity. Semafor has created a forum for substantive dialogue across sectors, and I look forward to contributing to that exchange.”
The View From Justin B. Smith
“Ken Griffin has been a founding member of our Global Advisory Board and a steadfast supporter of Semafor’s mission from the beginning. Griffin Catalyst’s role as our inaugural Title Partner is a testament to that enduring commitment as we take Semafor World Economy to its greatest level of ambition yet,” said Justin B. Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Semafor. “The 30+ pioneering organizations that make up this year’s partner cohort reflect growing recognition that Semafor World Economy has become the definitive CEO convening on the new world economy.”
Know More
Semafor World Economy’s partner cohort reflects a strategic decision by leading companies to invest in a forum powered by journalism dedicated to curating the richest insights, ideas, and diverse perspectives on the new world economy. These organizations are seeking substantive engagement in a setting that allows them to contribute to dialogue, elevate perspectives, and participate meaningfully in shaping the global economic agenda.
As global leadership dynamics evolve, leaders are looking for spaces that combine independent journalism with serious, high-level convening. Semafor World Economy is built to meet that need.
Founding Partners for Semafor World Economy this year – the convening’s fourth edition – represent industries spanning finance, consulting, research, technology, automotive, consumer goods, and telecommunications.
“As disruption across AI, geopolitics, and trade reshapes the global economy, leaders in the public and private sectors need meaningful opportunities to engage with one another. The Semafor World Economy Summit provides a premier venue for this type of dialogue, helping leaders make decisions and chart their paths forward.” - Christoph Schweizer, CEO, Boston Consulting Group
“AI isn’t just automating tasks. It’s reshaping what work looks like and who does it. Yet most board-level conversations are still focused on the wrong things, and the gap between what leadership thinks is happening and what’s actually happening on the ground is leaving companies optimizing for a world that no longer exists. Semafor World Economy is one of the few spaces where these kinds of candid discussions are welcome. I’m looking forward to sharing more about what that gap looks like and how to close it.” - Liz Centoni, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer, Cisco
“Gallup economists estimate $100 trillion of new economic energy will enter global markets between now and 2050. Gallup’s assignment is to figure out ‘who gets it.’ As a founding partner of Semafor World Economy, Gallup brings its unique global analytics on work and life to the conversation, this year and for 100 more.” - Jim Clifton, Chairman, Gallup
“The global economy is being reshaped by forces that no single company or country can navigate alone, from AI and the energy transition to trade realignment and the rise of new economic powers. What makes Semafor World Economy essential is that it brings the decision-makers together in the same forum to have important conversations that move things forward. Genesis is proud to be a founding partner and to be part of that dialogue. As we invest in the future of mobility, manufacturing, and technology across every major market in the world, forums like this remind us that the best decisions are made when we engage in meaningful dialogue.” - José Muñoz, President & CEO of Genesis
“AI, policy, capital, competition — these forces are reshaping every business we work with, and they move together. The leaders winning right now test their thinking against peers who understand how those forces connect. That’s what the World Economy Summit creates: space for those real conversations. Not speeches. The clarity that builds conviction to move fast and drive to the leading edge.” - Paul Griggs, PwC US Senior Partner & CEO
Founding Partners of Semafor World Economy also include Bank of America, Infosys, Mubadala Investment Company, Philip Morris International, and Verizon.
Additional Partners of Semafor World Economy include Business Roundtable, Coupang, CRH, Fermi America, FGS Global, Hilton, Indeed, KPMG LLP, LinkedIn, Lippincott, Rubrik, Salesforce, Schneider Electric, Stand Together, WeWork, West Health, and White & Case LLP.
For more information on Semafor World Economy, visit semaforworldeconomy.com
About Semafor
Semafor is the world’s fastest growing independent news media company that delivers intelligence through its reporting and live convenings. Founded in 2022 by veteran media executives Justin B. Smith and Ben Smith, Semafor provides intelligent, transparent journalism that cuts through the noise and distills complexity for leaders to navigate the new world economy. With a global sensibility, reach, and reporting hubs now spanning from Washington DC, Silicon Valley, Wall Street to sub-Saharan Africa and the Gulf, Semafor’s journalists around the world power its suite of daily first-read email briefings and signature live journalism convenings. The flagship Semafor World Economy, anchored in Washington DC, is the largest annual gathering of top global CEOs in North America, and Semafor’s convening on emerging economies, The Next Three Billion, is held annually at UNGA and expanded this year to South Africa, East Africa, and UAE. In 2024, Semafor was named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for “rewriting the story” on international reporting.