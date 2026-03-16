Nvidia expects $1 trillion in chip orders through 2027

Nvidia expects to see $1 trillion in orders for the company’s most advanced processors through 2027, CEO Jensen Huang said Monday, reflecting booming demand for the chip giant’s products.

The figure exceeds Nvidia’s previous projection of $500 billion revenue from its Blackwell and Vera Rubin systems. During his keynote speech at the company’s annual developer conference, Huang noted that 60% of Nvidia’s business comes from the top five hyperscalers. “I believe that computing demand has increased by 1 million times in the last two years,” Huang said.

The forecast underscores the extent to which the AI boom has supercharged Nvidia’s business, Bloomberg wrote, but investors have sought more assurances on whether the surging AI spending can be maintained.