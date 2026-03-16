Major Gulf events canceled over Iran war

The Gulf’s busy events calendar is starting to wobble, with Formula 1 races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia the most high-profile casualties so far. Crypto conference TOKEN2049 has postponed its Dubai edition to 2027, citing uncertainty around safety and international travel, while the Fanatics Flag Football Classic has been relocated from Riyadh to Los Angeles.

Other gatherings are still going ahead, albeit with adjustments: The AIM Congress in Dubai has been pushed back from April to September. A World Triathlon Championship event in Abu Dhabi in late March is still due to take place, but only for the junior races, with the elite events postponed.

Events and conferences, including the upcoming Expo 2030 in Riyadh, are used as a driver for growth in the region, creating demand for the aviation and tourism infrastructure. Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al Khateeb has said Riyadh is positioning itself as a global hub for exhibitions and conferences. The long-term question for organizers is as much about attendance as it is about scheduling: If events are held, will international participants and spectators still come?