Exclusive / Ireland seeks slice of AI boom

Irish companies are trying to get in on the AI data center boom in the US.

Jenny Melia, CEO of Ireland’s government trade agency, Enterprise Ireland, is in DC this week amid the St. Patrick’s Day festivities to tout Irish investment in the US and find new opportunities for Irish businesses. On Monday, she met with Irish companies that are devoting millions to Amazon’s data center buildout in states like Virginia and Texas.

Melia told Semafor that Trump’s economic policies haven’t dampened Irish investment in the US — quite the opposite. Irish companies “have a very strong confidence in the US market and the growth opportunity that’s in the US,” she said, noting that her organization has helped companies navigate US tariffs by encouraging market diversification and increased US investment.

Asked about the Iran war, Melia said companies are “still assessing” the impact on their costs.