Iran’s asymmetric warfare challenges US

The US is confronting its limitations in dealing with Iran’s asymmetric warfare, analysts argued.

Iran’s aging air force and weak defenses made it susceptible to US and Israeli strikes, but Tehran’s reliance on cheap drones and sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz has allowed it to impose significant costs on the US, the Gulf, and the global economy, Semafor’s Mohammed Sergie wrote.

Iran, knowing it cannot prevail in open combat, has instead “shown a knack for finding and exploiting weaknesses,” a Washington Post columnist wrote.

“Tehran’s asymmetric strategy strikes several precisely defined pressure points that the US entered the war with only a crudely drawn plan to address,” a Middle East analyst argued.