Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Iran’s asymmetric warfare challenges US

Mar 16, 2026, 7:17pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A US jet takes off from an aircraft carrier during “Operation Epic Fury”
DVIDS/Handout via Reuters

The US is confronting its limitations in dealing with Iran’s asymmetric warfare, analysts argued.

Iran’s aging air force and weak defenses made it susceptible to US and Israeli strikes, but Tehran’s reliance on cheap drones and sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz has allowed it to impose significant costs on the US, the Gulf, and the global economy, Semafor’s Mohammed Sergie wrote.

Iran, knowing it cannot prevail in open combat, has instead “shown a knack for finding and exploiting weaknesses,” a Washington Post columnist wrote.

“Tehran’s asymmetric strategy strikes several precisely defined pressure points that the US entered the war with only a crudely drawn plan to address,” a Middle East analyst argued.

Tasneem Nashrulla
AD