Iran expands drone targets in Middle East

Iranian drones hit an Emirati port and targeted neighboring Saudi Arabia and Bahrain as the widening Middle East conflict entered its third week.

Though Washington has presented conflicting information about the war’s planned end, hostilities appeared set to expand as the US sent thousands more troops to the region, while Israel said it would strike thousands of targets across Iran.

US President Donald Trump is facing rising domestic opposition to the war, with his energy secretary warning there was “no guarantee” that fuel prices would drop soon. Oil remained above $100 a barrel on Monday. Elsewhere, Israel is expanding its offensives against neighbors, planning a massive ground invasion of Lebanon, and hitting targets across Gaza and the West Bank.