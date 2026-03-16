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Influential European thinker Jürgen Habermas dies

Mar 16, 2026, 6:39am EDT
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Jürgen Habermas.
Odd Andersen/Pool/File Photo/Reuters

Jürgen Habermas, the philosopher and sociologist whose thinking profoundly shaped modern Europe, died aged 96.

Habermas was an influential political academic: His 1962 book The Structural Transformation of the Public Sphere argued that democracy requires rational public debate, and he later warned that the EU had a democratic deficit precisely because it lacked a public sphere to hold that debate.

Nonetheless, he argued in favor of deeper integration, writing that a powerful EU was vital to act as a counterweight to US hegemony.

Conscripted into the Hitler Youth as a child, he was horrified by the Nazi regime and later became the “conscience of the nation,” Die Zeit said in an obituary.

Tom Chivers
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