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EV sales surge in Europe while slowing in US, China

Mar 16, 2026, 6:32am EDT
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A woman sits near a sports car at the NIO House showroom in Berlin.
Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Global EV sales diverged, as purchases in Europe surged while slowing in China and the US.

The European increase — a 21% year-on-year rise in February — comes despite growing economic worries, and is driven by continuing subsidies and policy support, Electrek reported, as well as the abundance of cheap Chinese brands.

But China itself issued a purchase tax on EVs for the first time since 2014, and domestic sales fell even as exports soared.

The US, which all but ended support for EVs, has seen a particularly steep decline: Ford’s battery EV sales are down 70% so far this year. Overall, global sales for the first two months of 2026 are down 8% year-on-year.

A chart showing share of new car sales that are EVs for several nations.
Tom Chivers
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