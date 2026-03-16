EV sales surge in Europe while slowing in US, China

Global EV sales diverged, as purchases in Europe surged while slowing in China and the US.

The European increase — a 21% year-on-year rise in February — comes despite growing economic worries, and is driven by continuing subsidies and policy support, Electrek reported, as well as the abundance of cheap Chinese brands.

But China itself issued a purchase tax on EVs for the first time since 2014, and domestic sales fell even as exports soared.

The US, which all but ended support for EVs, has seen a particularly steep decline: Ford’s battery EV sales are down 70% so far this year. Overall, global sales for the first two months of 2026 are down 8% year-on-year.