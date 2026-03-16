Analysts say Iran war not likely to end quickly

A quick end to the war in Iran is unlikely, and Tehran’s hand is strong despite heavy losses, analysts said.

Initially, most observers expected a short, sharp operation, Bloomberg’s senior markets editor argued: US President Donald Trump was elected on an anti-interventionist platform and feared price rises ahead of the midterm elections. But Iran’s stiff resistance means Trump now needs a clear win to save face before taking an off-ramp.

He faces a stark decision, the head of a prominent Washington think tank agreed: Stopping now leaves a “hostile and wounded, but not destroyed” Iranian regime able to block the Strait of Hormuz, whereas reopening the waterway could be long and costly.