View / A contrast at the core of the US-China rivalry

At GE Appliances, Kevin Nolan’s career looked at one point to have peaked. A circuit-breaker engineer, he was a Chief Technology Officer in an industry run by — in his words — “a bunch of bureaucratic finance people.” Then, in 2016, the Chinese appliance giant Haier bought the iconic US maker of refrigerators, cooktops, and washing machines, and made him CEO. Now he sits on the Haier board.

The way Nolan sees it, the shift in his career fortunes illustrates an essential difference between the superpowers: China reveres engineering talent; the US, he argues pejoratively, values investment bankers.

The raw data show the US is in a precarious position, in this regard: Every year, China graduates 1.3 million engineers compared with 140,000 in America. While those numbers need qualification — for instance, they don’t account for immigrants to the US filling the gaps, or speak to the quality of graduates in either country — China still has a decisive advantage in turning innovative ideas into commercial products, from kitchen tools to power turbines.

As a rare American running a Chinese-owned company, Nolan has found that when it comes to product innovation “we can outpace China.”

Indeed, GE Appliances has no shortage of bright ideas, nor does the US lack inventive minds. In Louisville, Kentucky, the company headquarters, Nolan has tapped into its own customers to crowdsource ideas, and relies in part on a scattered network of “makers” — tech geeks, tinkerers, and artisans — to produce prototypes.

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But the products they create are mass produced outside the US. As Nolan acknowledged: “We don’t have a way to go from prototype to tooling.”