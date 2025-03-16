Experts question if our mental capacity is eroding

Experts are increasingly worried that humans may have reached their cognitive peak, as research shows some people who use artificial intelligence tools report their critical thinking skills are eroding.

In analyses of teenagers living in high-income countries, scores across reading, math, and science have dropped since 2012; adults also showed similar trends.

This reflects “a broader erosion in human capacity for mental focus and application,” the Financial Times wrote, likely attributable to digital media and our shifting relationship to information.

AD

AI could compound the problem: Teachers are particularly concerned — especially over students using AI to cheat on tests.

“This is a gigantic public experiment that no one has asked for,” one educator told The Wall Street Journal.