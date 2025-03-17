How Breitbart became legacy MAGA media

A sense of responsibility weighs heavily these days on Breitbart News. Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle, emerging from a newsy interview with the Treasury secretary last Thursday, mused about “another huge moment in world history.”

Breitbart economics and finance editor John Carney told me that if he tweeted that Trump was planning 45% tariffs, the markets would respond — and crash. “With great power comes great responsibility,” he said. “We have to get things right.”

And Breitbart’s editor-in-chief, Alex Marlow, told me soberly that “there is a massive hole, in conservative media in particular, for people who are covering things with an eye on being comprehensive and entirely accurate.”

And Breitbart has, in fact, avoided some of the social media-driven falsehoods that are propelling everyone from US senators to Elon Musk — notably, it didn’t indulge the fantasy that USAID subscriptions to Washington publications represented a covert conspiracy.

So — all the news that’s fit to print?

“We are trying to be the historical record of the Trump administration,” Marlow responded, bemoaning the rise of an “attention-seeking economy where they’re gravitating toward stuff that will get more retweets and shares and likes rather than necessarily what’s accurate.”

Donald Trump’s new Washington has flattened a sclerotic legacy media whose infrastructure and hierarchies would have been tottering whether or not Trump had arrived. Now, White House correspondents are locked in a tug of war with Trump’s press office over traditional prerogatives, while senators share spun-up — occasionally, entirely made-up — stories on Elon Musk’s X, and Boyle gets the big on-record interviews. (When the stakes in the Oval are high enough, everyone still leaks to The New York Times.)

Breitbart’s stock in change hasn’t changed: straight writeups of obviously friendly or unfriendly interviews; screaming headlines; a bloggy and sometimes messy style; cheap and hectic display advertising. But now they’re a kind of MAGA legacy media, holding on to their relationships, bragging about their reporting chops, and keeping a nervous eye on the influencers who threaten to displace them.

In the middle of this shift is Boyle, a 37-year-old battering ram with the affect of a 1930s newsman. He arrived in Washington in 2010 looking for a job in news, and wound up in conservative media only after applying to jobs at Politico, the Washington Post, and everywhere else he could think of. But he said he learned in his early days at the Daily Caller and Breitbart that “conventional wisdom is always wrong,” and became the right’s most reliable attack dog, viewed by his peers as a disreputable wild man and known for firing off messages demanding reporters denounce their own outlets’ stories.

The late Andrew Breitbart had launched the site in 2007 to lead an angry backlash to the media and then to Barack Obama, and in Boyle’s early days, Breitbart faced advertiser boycotts and rolling scandals. They included the resignation of an editor, Milo Yiannopoulos, in 2017 after BuzzFeed News reported on his ties to white nationalists — including a video of him singing “America the Beautiful” while a crowd in front of him made Nazi salutes.

Now Boyle is ubiquitous, and may be second only to Fox News’ Bret Baier in his access to the Trump Cabinet. Along with Bessent, he’s recorded interviews with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Next week, he’s launching an event series with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

One reason for the access is his reliably friendly approach. Boyle asked Bessent straight, detailed questions, and produced real news — but dismissed mounting criticism of Trump’s economic management as mere media bias. Another is that Breitbart is one of the most direct lines to the boss. Administration officials know that White House aides will “print it out and show it to him,” Boyle said.