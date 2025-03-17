How Breitbart became legacy MAGA media

The News
A sense of responsibility weighs heavily these days on Breitbart News. Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle, emerging from a newsy interview with the Treasury secretary last Thursday, mused about “another huge moment in world history.”
Breitbart economics and finance editor John Carney told me that if he tweeted that Trump was planning 45% tariffs, the markets would respond — and crash. “With great power comes great responsibility,” he said. “We have to get things right.”
And Breitbart’s editor-in-chief, Alex Marlow, told me soberly that “there is a massive hole, in conservative media in particular, for people who are covering things with an eye on being comprehensive and entirely accurate.”
And Breitbart has, in fact, avoided some of the social media-driven falsehoods that are propelling everyone from US senators to Elon Musk — notably, it didn’t indulge the fantasy that USAID subscriptions to Washington publications represented a covert conspiracy.
So — all the news that’s fit to print?
“We are trying to be the historical record of the Trump administration,” Marlow responded, bemoaning the rise of an “attention-seeking economy where they’re gravitating toward stuff that will get more retweets and shares and likes rather than necessarily what’s accurate.”
Donald Trump’s new Washington has flattened a sclerotic legacy media whose infrastructure and hierarchies would have been tottering whether or not Trump had arrived. Now, White House correspondents are locked in a tug of war with Trump’s press office over traditional prerogatives, while senators share spun-up — occasionally, entirely made-up — stories on Elon Musk’s X, and Boyle gets the big on-record interviews. (When the stakes in the Oval are high enough, everyone still leaks to The New York Times.)
Breitbart’s stock in change hasn’t changed: straight writeups of obviously friendly or unfriendly interviews; screaming headlines; a bloggy and sometimes messy style; cheap and hectic display advertising. But now they’re a kind of MAGA legacy media, holding on to their relationships, bragging about their reporting chops, and keeping a nervous eye on the influencers who threaten to displace them.
In the middle of this shift is Boyle, a 37-year-old battering ram with the affect of a 1930s newsman. He arrived in Washington in 2010 looking for a job in news, and wound up in conservative media only after applying to jobs at Politico, the Washington Post, and everywhere else he could think of. But he said he learned in his early days at the Daily Caller and Breitbart that “conventional wisdom is always wrong,” and became the right’s most reliable attack dog, viewed by his peers as a disreputable wild man and known for firing off messages demanding reporters denounce their own outlets’ stories.
The late Andrew Breitbart had launched the site in 2007 to lead an angry backlash to the media and then to Barack Obama, and in Boyle’s early days, Breitbart faced advertiser boycotts and rolling scandals. They included the resignation of an editor, Milo Yiannopoulos, in 2017 after BuzzFeed News reported on his ties to white nationalists — including a video of him singing “America the Beautiful” while a crowd in front of him made Nazi salutes.
Now Boyle is ubiquitous, and may be second only to Fox News’ Bret Baier in his access to the Trump Cabinet. Along with Bessent, he’s recorded interviews with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Next week, he’s launching an event series with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.
One reason for the access is his reliably friendly approach. Boyle asked Bessent straight, detailed questions, and produced real news — but dismissed mounting criticism of Trump’s economic management as mere media bias. Another is that Breitbart is one of the most direct lines to the boss. Administration officials know that White House aides will “print it out and show it to him,” Boyle said.
Boyle moved back to St. Augustine, near Jacksonville, Florida, after Trump’s 2020 defeat, where he still spends as much time as he can with his family. The web traffic service Comscore estimated at one point that Breitbart’s traffic had nosedived by 94% between 2020 and 2024 — a lot even by the standards of a general collapse in web traffic after Facebook pulled away from news. Marlow says that number is a “fake news hoax” and that their traffic has been steady, though he did not supply details. (He notes, accurately, that Comscore’s figure is an estimate because Breitbart doesn’t participate in its measurement system.)
Whatever Breitbart’s traffic, the shadow it cast on politics shrank in the Biden years. Boyle could be found among regulars at a trivia night at an upscale local pizza joint, hidden under a Red Sox cap, his friend Mara Macie, a former Republican congressional candidate, said.
When Trump won in 2024, Boyle returned to Washington and got an apartment in Chinatown. Now he and Breitbart are the MAGA Establishment, with more than a decade of experience covering Washington, an edge newer outlets lack.
But Breitbart is also still primarily a website, a text-based medium in a landscape increasingly dominated by podcasters and social media influencers — including the old Breitbart boss Steve Bannon and his War Room show. At times, the site, whose founder’s slogan was “#war,” has been a relatively restrained, reliable alternative to the new new right-wing media.
The media rating service NewsGuard (itself under fierce attack from the right) gives Breitbart a similar rating to MSNBC, saying that it “does not repeatedly publish false or egregiously misleading content” but dinging the site for blurring the lines between fact and opinion.
When the Trump administration launched an unexpected attack on USAID, for instance, and conservatives on X started excitedly confusing normal subscriptions to publications like Politico with secret subsidies, “we didn’t fall for what everyone else did,” Boyle said. “Our story understood it wasn’t just USAID funding money to these media outlets.” (Breitbart even republished an AP story about misleading attacks on USAID, though it doesn’t appear to have promoted it.)
So is this, in some sense, the MAGA New York Times, and Boyle its pugnacious, nationalist, Trump-loving Peter Baker?
“We’re the same people we’re always been here at Breitbart,” Boyle said. “Washington’s changed.”
And Breitbart, so far, is still betting it all on Trump. At the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort in Maryland last month, I sat in the back while the Breitbart journalist, his big head inclined forward in curiosity, interviewed White House deputy chief of staff James Blair. The questions were straightforward, even easy, and the interview ended with a request to “give our best to President Trump.” Afterward I asked Boyle why he doesn’t challenge his sources more.
“I don’t see the point right now,” he said, adding that in the aftermath of Trump’s 2024 victory his job is just “getting them to explain this is the story.” He’ll come after Trump and his aides “if they veer from that agenda and start doing globalist stuff.”
Then Boyle headed downstairs for an appearance on Bannon’s War Room. The conservative impresario still treats his old employee with a bit of friendly condescension: “Boyle ,you’re starting to bore people, man,” he interrupts, as Boyle starts to outline the state of play in Washington politics. “You’ve been in Florida too long.”
“I’m back, I’m back,” Boyle apologizes, pivoting to telling the audience what they want to hear, without a hint of irony: President Trump is “100% right on everything.”
Ben’s view
I’m a bit surprised to find myself seeing a bright side of the Breitbart ascendance, given my own history of sparring with its staff. My minor role in Boyle’s journey came in 2014, when I was the editor of BuzzFeed News and sent a reporter, McKay Coppins, out to profile Trump’s would-be campaign. Coppins wound up at Mar-a-Lago with the future president, and after his amused, dismissive profile appeared, Trump wanted to push back. The reporter he called was Boyle, who he’d met at CPAC the previous year.
The result was a classic Breitbart hit piece full of too-good-to-be-true quotes about Coppins: “Trump: ‘Scumbag’ Buzzfeed Blogger Ogled Women While He Ate Bison At My Resort.” That, Boyle said, “definitely was a key moment” in his relationship with Trump.
Now Breitbart contains competing influences. Despite Marlow’s Timesian musings and Boyle’s straight interviews, it has hardly shed its over-the-top style. Personal attacks on reporters who anger Trump and his circle remain a feature of Boyle’s repertoire, often carrying a kind of humorless, smeary absurdity.
An anonymously sourced claim that the chairman of the White House Correspondents Association, Eugene Daniels, tried to get hired by the Harris campaign, for instance, included an odd quote from a “former White House official” that the reporter “was a joy to work with and whenever we needed a story written, he would always come through.” The piece doesn’t say whether the official had formerly worked in the Biden White House, however. (“I’m not going to ever answer questions about sources,” Boyle said when asked. Daniels denied the report.)
Breitbart’s current position mirrors the MAGA movement’s. Trump is now governing, and he has intimidated the Washington Republican Establishment into something like submission. His outside allies now have to decide whether they’ll enter what progressives in the Obama era used to describe as the “veal pen” of well-compensated compliance — or whether they’ll attempt to establish some independence. Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal and Bannon’s War Room, for instance, have emerged as outlets of dueling movements willing to criticize the White House when it strays from the right.
I wouldn’t bet on it, but I’m always an optimist. Journalism that merely serves power can get, among other things, quite boring.
Boyle and I were standing outside the area restricted for speakers at CPAC when the MAGA influencer Benny Johnson approached him with a broad smile and clap on the shoulder. He paused when he saw me — I fired him from BuzzFeed in another era — then gave me one, too.
Later, I asked Boyle which of us he identified with more — a right-wing influencer or a Semafor editor.
That prompted a rant from Boyle on a favorite subject: “The objectivity lie,” and the importance of all journalists being open about their politics. That failure, he believes, is what opened the worrisome floodgates to the social media figures on Breitbart’s right flank.
He concluded: “I’m a journalist at the end of the day. I’m not an influencer.”
Room for Disagreement
Breitbart sometimes still looks more like a political operation than anything else, as Oliver Darcy reported for CNN in 2023, after he received leaked internal messages from Boyle “instructing staffers at the far-right outlet to pause stories on the Florida governor ahead of an expected 2024 run. … The terse command led to suspicion inside Breitbart that Boyle, who had already confessed he viewed DeSantis negatively, was trying to wield his power at the outlet to tilt the scales against the Sunshine State governor and in favor of Trump in the lead up to the 2024 contest.”
Notable
- “What makes Breitbart distinct, then, has nothing to do with accuracy or bias; it’s the convergence of scale and time,” The New York Times ventured in 2017. “It’s the way the site appeared to materialize overnight, from the outermost periphery of the media, and to dominate the political conversation in a pivotal election.”
- An influential Harvard study credited Breitbart’s power to its ability to push narratives into the rest of the media.
- The Washington Post suggested in Trump’s first term that the loyalist site might turn on him. It mostly didn’t.