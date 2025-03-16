Houthis vow retaliation after US strikes

US strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen killed dozens, renewing Washington’s offensive against the Iran-backed group and inflaming longstanding tensions.

The Houthis vowed to retaliate against the attack, which also hit military infrastructure.

The militia had paused its own attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes — crucial to global supply chains — after Israel and Hamas agreed a ceasefire in Gaza, but had threatened to resume the onslaught after Israel blocked aid to the enclave.

The Trump administration’s actions are likely the first of many, Atlantic Council analysts said, putting pressure on Iran.

Washington is pursuing a two-pronged strategy toward Tehran, aiming to both isolate and strain the regime while also making overtures for prospective nuclear talks, The Washington Post wrote.