China’s Xi may skip EU summit marking 50 years of diplomatic ties with Beijing

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will reportedly skip an upcoming summit to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between the European Union and Beijing.

The snub has affirmed many EU officials’ views that “China will not add concrete action to its warm words about the need to co-operate,” the Financial Times wrote, as US President Donald Trump retreats from Washington’s long-established alliances. Some experts predicted the US shift might spur Brussels toward Beijing.

But China’s economic and geopolitical intentions — including disagreements over the Ukraine war — run counter to Brussels, and “any attempt to re-embrace China risks being a triumph of hope over common sense,” one expert wrote.