Russia's transfer of Ukrainian children constitutes a war crime, UN report says

Russia's large-scale transfer and deportation of children from Ukraine amounts to a war crime, according to a United Nations commission investigating human rights abuses during the war.

In a new report released Thursday, the U.N.'s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine found that Russian authorities "have committed a wide range of violations of international human rights law."

In addition to the transfers of children, evidence showed other Russian war crimes include attacks on civilians and energy infrastructure, unlawful confinement, torture, and sexual violence, according to the report.