Macron pushes through controversial French pension reform without vote

French President Emmanuel Macron will push through his controversial pension reform without a vote in the lower house of parliament, as the country is roiled by strikes and protests against the legislation that aims to raise France’s retirement age from 62 to 64.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Bornem told the French parliament she would use constitutional powers to push the legislation through with no vote, prompting jeers from opposition members who held signs reading “64 years old, it’s a no,” and shouted “resignation!”

Bornem told the National Assembly that France could not “bet on the future of our pensions.”

Marine Le Pen, leader of the right-wing party National Rally, announced that her party would vote for a motion of censure, which would act as a no-confidence vote against Macron’s government.