How AI bots are going to change Gmail, Word, Google Docs, and Excel

Google announced Tuesday that it was bringing AI to Google Workspace, which encompasses, Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Sheets.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian wrote in a blog post that "you can simply type in a topic you’d like to write about, and a draft will be instantly generated for you."

For example, hiring managers can ask the AI bot to write a job post or craft an email to onboard a new employee. They could then edit or tweak the style. Users will be able to do the same in Google Docs, giving the bot a prompt for something they want to write.

The bot can also summarize long email threads in Gmail and easily convert email messages to documents and presentations in Google Slides. In Sheets, it can automatically analyze data and generate formulas.

For now, Google said they're only rolling out the new services to a select group of testers.