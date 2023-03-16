Big banks throw $30 billion lifeline to First Republic

The 11 biggest U.S. banks are putting $30 billion on deposit at First Republic, offering a financial lifeline to the struggling lender.

JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo – the four largest banks in the U.S. – deposited $5 billion apiece, and others including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and State Street contributed smaller amounts.

“The actions of America’s largest banks reflect their confidence in the country’s banking system,” the big four said in a statement. “Together, we are deploying our financial strength and liquidity into the larger system, where it is needed the most.”

Regulators, who have been working for a week to resolve troubled regional lenders and avoid a broader panic, applauded the move. “This show of support by a group of large banks is most welcome, and demonstrates the resilience of the banking system,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg, and Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu said in a joint statement.

The banks will earn the same rate as other depositors, according to a person familiar with the terms.