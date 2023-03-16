Chinese search giant Baidu debuts AI bot, Ernie

Chinese search engine giant Baidu debuted its highly anticipated artificial intelligence bot during a press conference in Beijing Thursday, providing an early look at how leading Chinese firms are competing with U.S. companies like OpenAI, the San Francisco-based startup behind ChatGPT.

But unlike Google and Microsoft, Baidu did not show off its new tool, dubbed “Ernie Bot,” via a live demo, a decision that caused the company’s share price to tumble 10%.

CEO Robin Li instead played a pre-recorded video, in which Ernie Bot answered questions about the Chinese science fiction novel “The Three-Body Problem,” solved a logic puzzle, and generated a marketing image and video.