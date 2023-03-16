Chinese search giant Baidu debuts AI bot, Ernie

The News
Chinese search engine giant Baidu debuted its highly anticipated artificial intelligence bot during a press conference in Beijing Thursday, providing an early look at how leading Chinese firms are competing with U.S. companies like OpenAI, the San Francisco-based startup behind ChatGPT.
But unlike Google and Microsoft, Baidu did not show off its new tool, dubbed “Ernie Bot,” via a live demo, a decision that caused the company’s share price to tumble 10%.
CEO Robin Li instead played a pre-recorded video, in which Ernie Bot answered questions about the Chinese science fiction novel “The Three-Body Problem,” solved a logic puzzle, and generated a marketing image and video.
Know More
Li said that companies and individuals could begin registering for Ernie Bot Thursday, but it’s not clear when they could actually start using the tool. A spokesperson for Baidu said Wednesday that the company would not yet allow journalists to begin testing the bot.
He acknowledged that Ernie Bot “isn’t perfect,” but said Baidu was choosing to release it anyway because of market demand. He noted that the tool has “higher capabilities in Chinese language understanding” than its foreign competitors.