A forced sale of TikTok would bring back Trump memories

A U.S. government panel has told TikTok that its Chinese owners, ByteDance, need to sell its stake in the viral video app or risk being banned, The Wall Street Journal reported.

No final decision has been made and discussions between TikTok and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which reviews deals involving overseas investors for national security concerns, are ongoing, people familiar with the matter said.

"If protecting national security is the objective, divestment doesn't solve the problem: a change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access,” TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter said. “The best way to address concerns about national security is with the transparent, U.S.-based protection of U.S. user data and systems, with robust third-party monitoring, vetting, and verification, which we are already implementing."

ByteDance didn't respond to a request for comment.