Exclusive / Why (and how) everyone is cold-calling the president

Before there were cell phones, every New York journalist had Trump’s number. You could call his office, ask for Mr. Trump, and his secretary would quickly put you through. He’d chop it up on just about anything. Indeed, Trump quotes were so ubiquitous that The New York Observer briefly forbade their use. And those habits followed him to the campaign trail and then the White House when he was elected in 2016.

In the first term, Trump’s phone usage deviated from that of other recent presidents, who would call friends and others for counsel but rarely dialed up members of the news media just to chit-chat. The president didn’t hesitate to call media figures for advice, such as Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson. Then-Fox News host Pete Hegseth got his preparation for life inside the administration when, as I reported in 2018, Trump dialed him into White House meetings to get his take. Trump occasionally called straight-news journalists, as well.

But while some became accustomed to the occasional presidential call out of the blue, one method of contact — his personal cell phone — remained a closely guarded secret among the select few in the media who had it. Even fewer called him.

Trump’s personal cell phone usage seemed to increase in the years between his two terms. He swapped out a series of cell phone numbers with Manhattan area codes for a Florida number that began to circulate, and started more regularly texting with friends, businesspeople, and influential Republicans.

Members of the media caught on, including NBC News reporter Garrett Haake, who got Trump’s first comments after former President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race by calling Trump’s cell. A stream of steady exclusive calls over the next several months, largely from television networks, signaled to people in the media that Trump’s cell phone was fair game, and he’d be willing to pick up the phone (and even, occasionally, call back).

Like any trend, once media organizations saw others calling Trump, they sought out the number and began to try it themselves. One media figure told me they got the number at some point from a Trump family member. Another said it had been shared with them by a major business figure. Journalists have increasingly shared it amongst themselves. At Semafor’s Trust in Media event in Washington in February, Meet the Press host Kristen Welker told me she’d gotten the number the old-fashioned way: asking Trump for it personally. (He gave it to her.)

But that access is hardly limited to the TV networks. Trump’s spoken with reporters at national newspapers and magazines, insider Beltway political sites, and niche conservative publications. He’s spoken on the phone with reporters from British and Israeli outlets at least four times. Axios’ Barak Ravid has reported on four separate calls, the record for any reporter.

The broad knowledge of Trump’s cell number in Washington has led to new kinds of journalistic strategizing about how to get him on the phone and what to do if he picks up. The conventional wisdom shared by most people who spoke with Semafor was to try Trump late in the evenings when he is watching TV and chatting. One person with his number said the only guaranteed way to get him was to get him on the horn in the middle of the night when he can’t sleep. Another person who’d spoken with him by phone recently said to give him a call early in the morning. Others said don’t give him a call in the morning, as that’s when he’s snapped at some reporters.

One journalist said he’s often in a good mood after a round of golf, and is more likely to give you something good then. Others have reasoned that the best time to try him is right after he posts something on Truth Social, because he’s in the mood to share his opinion. Everyone seems to consult the official presidential pool reports to see when he won’t be busy with other activities.

And the bosses are getting involved. Media organizations have also developed systems around the number to prevent it from being overused. The Atlantic’s Michael Scherer, the author of Saturday’s piece, is the keeper of Trump’s cell number for the magazine. NBC News has a small team that coordinates when someone is planning on calling Trump, as do Politico and The Washington Post (where the primary Trump cell manager is reporter Natalie Allison).

If you’re lucky enough to actually get him, a few elements seem to generally apply to all calls. They’re almost always a few minutes long or less, which media outlets have described, in charitable shorthand, as “brief.” Two journalists who have interviewed him in person in recent years said he has stopped their interviews at multiple points to field phone calls from other journalists and various public officials and business figures.