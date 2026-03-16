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Exclusive / Senate Democrats plot defeat of Trump’s voter ID bill

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Mar 16, 2026, 5:02am EDT
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Chuck Schumer
Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats gamed out every conceivable scenario for the GOP’s plans to vote this week on a bill requiring photo ID and proof of citizenship for voting.

Democrats are prepared for “every single thing they might do. We’re prepared to meet each one and defeat this bill,” Schumer told reporters on Sunday afternoon.

Senate Republicans will likely hold a vote to proceed to the House-passed legislation on Tuesday afternoon, with a simple majority needed to advance it. That will trigger a lengthy debate that Senate Majority Leader John Thune will eventually move to end at a 60-vote threshold.

That might not be the final word, though.

“We should see if there’s a must-pass bill that we can attach” the voting restrictions to, said Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

Options include government funding legislation or an upcoming surveillance reauthorization.

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