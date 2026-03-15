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‘RAMageddon’ hits gaming industry

Mar 15, 2026, 6:15pm EDT
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Gamescom 2025 in Cologne, Germany
Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

A global memory shortage driven by the AI boom is threatening to blunt the gaming industry’s multi-year momentum.

RAM, random-access memory, is the “green, black, and gold brain of electronics,” the essential short-term storage component of any device, WIRED wrote.

Data centers powering new AI tools, though, are consuming massive amounts of RAM chips, creating a “RAMaggedon” in the multibillion-dollar global gaming industry.

If devices can’t sufficiently increase their memory capacity, world-building could become less vast and “the innovation will slow down,” a game critic said.

At the same time, developers are grappling with the threat posed by the AI tools themselves, though fans have pushed back against games that use even a hint of generative AI.

J.D. Capelouto
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