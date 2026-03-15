Israel says it is prepared for at least three more weeks of war

Israel on Sunday said it has enough air defense interceptors to thwart Iranian attacks, after Semafor reported that Israel informed the US it is running “critically low” on the equipment.

Israel reportedly entered the current war already low on interceptors following last summer’s conflict with Tehran.

The Israeli government on Saturday approved funding for an “urgent and essential defense procurement,” as the military said it was preparing for at least three more weeks of war.

US President Donald Trump is facing domestic pressure to end the conflict, and while he is nearing some of the Pentagon’s stated goals, he faces the challenge of a hardened Iranian regime that can still do more damage to the global economy, The Washington Post wrote.