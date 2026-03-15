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China resumes military flights around Taiwan after mysterious lull

Mar 15, 2026, 6:21pm EDT
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Taiwan
Ann Wang/Reuters

China resumed a flurry of military flights around Taiwan on Sunday, ending a mysterious 10-day lull.

Beijing, which sees the self-ruled, democratic island as a breakaway province it will eventually absorb, has regularly staged incursions since 2020, in what Taipei sees as a cycle of harassment.

Analysts were puzzled by the pause, with some noting it coincided with the annual meeting of China’s legislature.

It could also mark a desire to calm the waters before US President Donald Trump’s planned visit to China at the end of the month.

The superpowers’ trade negotiators held talks in Paris on Sunday to set the stage for the summit.

Beijing has warned Washington against approving an arms sale to Taiwan ahead of the trip.

J.D. Capelouto
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