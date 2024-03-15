Senegal’s top court rules election must happen on March 24

Senegal’s top court ruled on Monday that the country’s presidential election must be held on March 24.

The ruling dismissed legal attempts by opposition politician Karim Wade, who claimed that there was insufficient time to campaign, to push back the election. The country fell into a constitutional crisis after current President Macky Sall — who is ineligible for a third term — canceled the planned Feb. 25 elections over an alleged dispute of the candidates’ list.

Lawmakers pushed for a December election, but Sall ultimately settled on the March 24 date last week after talks with political, religious, and civic leaders.

The fiasco has tarnished Senegal’s reputation as one of Africa’s most stable democracies, worrying observers that the country could become the latest West African nation to experience a coup. But there are some positive signs: Popular opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, and his chosen candidate for this year’s election, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, were released from prison Thursday after Sall granted an amnesty order.