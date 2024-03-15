Nigeria’s detention of Binance execs is now indefinite without charges

LAGOS — Nigeria’s detention of two employees of cryptocurrency exchange Binance will become indefinite should a local court approve the government’s wish to hold them beyond an initial 14-day period.

The two employees, an American and a British-Kenyan, have been held by security operatives in Nigeria since Feb. 26. Both men landed the day before in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, to begin discussions with authorities after user access to the websites of Binance and other crypto exchanges was blocked.

But since being detained, the employees have not been charged. Nigeria’s anti-financial crimes agency EFCC has asked a court to authorize a detention extension, according to Reuters, while it continues an investigation. A spokesperson for the employees’ families said both men “have had limited contact with their respective embassies who were immediately informed of their detention without charge,” in a statement. Binance said it would “continue to work” with Nigerian authorities to enable its staff to return to their families.

The EFCC did not respond to questions about its reported intent to prolong the employees’ detention. A court hearing on the extension is scheduled for March 20.