Mike Pence says he can’t ‘in good conscience’ endorse Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he will not endorse Donald Trump for reelection, adding he would also “never vote” for President Joe Biden.

Pence told Fox News that his former boss Trump “is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years,” and said that he can’t endorse Trump “in good conscience.”

The relationship between the two soured when the then-president faulted his vice president for his 2020 election loss to Biden after Pence refused to send disputed electoral slates back to state legislatures.

AD

“It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year,” Pence said in the interview.