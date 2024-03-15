China is falling behind US in AI race, Chinese premier warned

China is falling behind the United States on artificial intelligence because of the country’s heavy reliance on American technology to train its AI models, researchers in the country have warned Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Researchers at the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence told the Chinese premier that China faces “a serious lack of self-sufficiency” in building its own generative AI, the South China Morning Post reported.

Domestic AI firms are said to rely excessively on Meta’s Llama system: an open source family of large language models (LLMs) that developers used to train AI services such as ChatGPT and its competitors.

Meanwhile, United States export restrictions on semiconductor technology to China mean that firms have struggled to create chips powerful enough to support domestic LLMs that have the same training capabilities as Llama.

China is racing to compete with Silicon Valley for AI dominance internationally, while the government has underscored the importance of being self-reliant in science and technology — but tech leaders fear a widening gap with the United States.