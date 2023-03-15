Why Taiwan is losing longstanding Latin American allies to China

Several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have maintained diplomatic ties with Taiwan for more than six decades.

They see how they “rank higher on the foreign policy hierarchy for Taiwan than they would for China,” note Ryan Berg and Wazim Mowla in The Diplomat. Taiwan, for instance, will often provide assistance after a natural disaster or an economic shock, a matter of great significance in the world's second most disaster-prone region.

A second reason for the regional support that Taipei commands in Latin America and the Caribbean is that most of its allies there are small economies.

Guatemala, which has the the biggest economy of any of the countries that recognize Taiwan, has a GDP similar to Delaware’s. This meanings that financial interventions that would be insignificant to larger countries in the region are essential for Taipei’s allies.

But despite the apparent benefits of keeping close ties to Taiwan, several nations — especially small, commodity-exporting economies — are finding it hard to resist the economic opportunities that opening relations to China may offer.

As early as 2020 Alexander Tah-ray Yui, then head of Taiwan’s Latin American and Caribbean Affairs department and now the vice minister of foreign affairs, warned that China “makes empty promises when they try to conquer or take our allies away.”