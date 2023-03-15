Why (almost) everyone in Washington is ticked at the Fed

As Congress looks to pin blame for the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, both Republicans and Democrats say it looks like regulators at the Federal Reserve fell down hard on their job.

Lawmakers are asking how examiners at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, which was in charge of supervising SVB, failed to spot signs of trouble that later sparked a run by its depositors. They note that the issues were readily visible on SVB’s public financial statements, and drew attention from short-sellers months before. Making the optics worse: SVB’s CEO sat on the San Francisco Fed’s board until Friday.

“The San Francisco Fed had all the tools necessary to prevent the collapse from happening,” Tennessee Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty tweeted Tuesday. “From an oversight standpoint, we need to understand why the SF Fed wasn’t utilizing all these tools at its disposal.”

Hagerty was one of several GOP members of the Senate Banking Committee who criticized the regulator on Tuesday. A spokesman for North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis told Semafor “it appears the San Francisco Fed was asleep at the helm.” Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance told Fox: “I don’t know why they didn’t see this coming … this is their job, to see impending bank failures within their portfolio.”

Republican members of the House Financial Services Committee also singled out the San Francisco Fed for blame during a call with their colleagues Monday night.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who has long criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s record on banking regulation, accused him of letting institutions like SVB “boost their profits by loading up on risk directly contribut[ing] to these bank failures.” Other Democrats have been somewhat quieter with their criticism, but still raised questions. “Where were the regulators?” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. asked on Tuesday when approached by Semafor.

The Fed, for its part, announced on Monday that it was launching a review of how it regulated SVB. "We need to have humility, and conduct a careful and thorough review of how we supervised and regulated this firm, and what we should learn from this experience," Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said in a statement.