Fees for The Cure's tour on Ticketmaster were higher than some of the ticket prices

British rock band The Cure said they went out of their way to price tickets affordably for their upcoming North American tour, including some as low as $20.

But as tickets went on sale Wednesday, fans' excitement over the low prices was dampened by the realization that, in some case, fees added on to the purchase exceeded the base ticket price on Ticketmaster.

It marked the latest chapter in the push-and-pull between music fans, artists, and Ticketmaster over pricing, availability, and scalping.

The Cure frontman Robert Smith sounded off on Twitter on Wednesday about how difficult it is for artists to control the secondary ticket resale market in North America.