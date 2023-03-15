Nonprofit tech investors push diversity goals amid Silicon Valley Bank pain

As Silicon Valley Bank’s customers panicked about their money stuck at the lender last week, some deep-pocketed nonprofits, including major foundations, privately floated an unorthodox idea: Giving cash infusions to startups in exchange for their agreement to certain diversity and ESG (economic, social, and governance) principles, people familiar with the matter said.

The government’s move on Sunday to protect all uninsured deposits made those funds unnecessary. But the proposal reflects the growing, opportunistic demands of venture capital investors, like university endowments and nonprofits, which have been sending questionnaires to VCs they back about diversity numbers, greenhouse gas emissions, and other governance issues.

The collapse of SVB, which shook the tech industry, has given more leverage to those investors that have showered the industry with easy capital for more than a decade.

The diversity and environmental data requests from pension funds and other institutional investors also often cover a venture capital firm’s portfolio of startups, according to half a dozen industry insiders. They have ramped up in recent months, as economic headwinds for the venture capital industry have given more power to its investors to make demands.

The questionnaires often come in response to a fundraising round by a venture capital firm. They are often detailed, like how many people in the company suffer from chronic illnesses or how many identify as transgender.

Some VC firms described the requests as onerous, partly because it’s understood that once they start tracking this data, they’ll have to continue doing so and those numbers, especially on diversity, will be expected to improve.