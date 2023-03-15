U.S. arrests exiled Chinese billionaire accused of defrauding online followers out of $1 billion

Exiled Chinese businessman and billionaire Guo Wengui was arrested in New York on Wednesday and indicted for allegedly running a more than $1 billion fraud scheme and "lining his pockets with the money he stole," federal prosecutors announced.

In a statement, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said Guo lied to his online followers to solicit investments in his businesses, promising them outsized returns if they provided him money.

Guo is also a close ally of Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon.